2017 GED Granduations: Adriana M

2017 GED graduation. Adriana says, “In the past 5 months I have been reunited with my children, recovered my driver’s license, social security card , and green card, earned my High School Equivalency Certificate, obtained gainful employment, even gotten my first promotion, and for the first time in my life I now know that what the Bible says is true, I am who it says I am, I can do what it says I can do, and I can have what is says I can have: A new life in Christ!